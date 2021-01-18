Why Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine is generating a lot of interest

With Johnson & Johnson (J&J)'s COVID-19 vaccine Phase-3 clinical trial data expected to be announced before the end of January, followed by an application for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and other countries, another vaccine may soon become available in the market. But why is the J&J vaccine generating interest not just in US, but also in India?

Unlike other COVID-19 vaccines, which require two doses, the J&J vaccine is a single-shot vaccine, adding a lot of convenience for people taking the shot and government bodies struggling to scale-up the mass rollout. It also greatly simplifies logistics and scalability. The vaccine's storage temperature requirement is 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The Phase 1/2a interim analysis has been encouraging. J&J showed that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate induced an immune response and was generally well-tolerated across all study participants. Data demonstrated that, after a single vaccination, neutralising antibodies against COVID-19 were detected in over 90 percent of study participants at Day 29 and 100 percent of participants aged 18-55 years at Day 57. These neutralising antibodies remained stable through Day 71, currently the latest timepoint available in this ongoing study, in all participants aged 18-55 years.

The study also evaluated a two-dose regimen, in which the data showed that a second dose of the vaccine candidate, administered 56 days apart, was less reactogenic while it triggered more than a two-fold increase in antibodies against COVID-19. Reactogenicity refers to reactions that occur soon after vaccination.

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is based on the viral vector platform. The vaccine uses a re-engineered human adenovirus (Ad26) vector fused with genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to elicit an immune response. Ad26 is a benign virus, that causes a mild cold but is effective at invading human cells. J&J scientists have been working on the platform to develop vaccines against Ebola, Zika, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, and other viruses.

J&J is investigating multiple doses and dosing regimens of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to evaluate long-term efficacy in Phase-3. The company is studying a single dose of its vaccine candidate in the Phase 3 trial, which completed enrolment of approximately 45,000 participants on December17, 2020.

The two-dose regimen involving 30,000 participants in Phase 3 is ongoing. The Phase-3 trial is one of the largest multi-country trials.

The J&J vaccine is expected to be available in India much sooner, as Indian vaccine maker Biological E has entered into an agreement with J&J to manufacture the drug substance and finished product of the vaccine. J&J had earlier said that the partnership with Biological E, allows for production of 400-500 million doses per year.

The government, in its recent presentation, said the J&J vaccine is expected to be around $10 per dose. Currently, the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, available in India as Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Covishield, is sold at Rs 200 per dose to the government (excluding taxes), while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is sold at Rs 295 per dose (excluding taxes).