Why FMCG companies have made a beeline for male grooming start-ups

From a time when deodorant and aftershave gels were the only products catering to men in the country, to a plethora of options for beard care and skincare today — male grooming indeed has come to age in India.

While start-ups such as The Man Company, Beardo, Ustraa, Bombay Shaving Company and LetsShave, were quick to move and tapped the evolution of metrosexual men in the country, the FMCG incumbents failed to notice it. An oversight they are making up for by buying stakes in the companies or investing in them.

At the end of June, FMCG major Emami upped its game in the male grooming segment by further acquiring over 12 percent stake in Helios Lifestyle, known for its flagship male grooming brand The Man Company. The maker of BoroPlus and Zandu Balm, with this latest stake increase, now holds almost 45.96 percent equity in the grooming start-up. Marico last year completed the acquisition of Ahmedabad-based Beardo by acquiring an additional 55 percent stake in the company. It acquired an initial 45 percent stake in 2019.

British consumer goods giant Reckitt had invested Rs 45 crore in Bombay Shaving Company in February, while another player Wipro Consumer Care backs LetsShave and Ustraa.

The rise of metrosexual man

A host of factors have contributed to the growing market for male grooming products in the country, primary reasons being — increase in disposable income, burgeoning influence of social media, and increased consciousness amongst men about looks.

“The traditional idea of masculinity conforming to physical appearances has undergone considerable changes and as a result, demand for products like moisturisers, whitening creams, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, body lotions, and other products for men has picked up,” says Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India.

On the back of these trends, the male grooming segment has grown rapidly in the country. According to industry estimates, the male grooming market in India was valued at Rs 15,806 crore in 2019 and is expected to cross Rs 36,402 crore by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15-14 percent. The growth, though, has been impacted by the pandemic, the experts are still bullish about the segment.

The start-ups by way of the direct-to-consumer channel have created a niche for themselves in the premium men’s care market. After tasting initial success with beard care products, a need gap in the market which FMCG players failed to notice, new-age companies are now offering solutions for skin care, hair care too.

The positioning and other dilemmas

Interestingly, some of the FMCG companies such as Emami and Marico, already have male grooming brands in their portfolio. Emami houses Fair And Handsome, while Marico owns Set Wet. However, given the mass positioning of their brands, experts say, it would have been difficult for them to get into the new categories such as premium beard care.

“It is about creating innovation and it is always easier to get a foot in the space through acquisitions and stake buyouts rather than creating a new brand,” says Ankur Bisen, Senior Vice President, Retail and Consumer, at management consultancy Technopak.

Wahi of Deloitte chimes in. “Bigger companies find it difficult to recreate existing brands and prefer to invest in start-up and help it grow. Smaller startups have a laser-sharp focus on innovation in niche areas which is a challenge for large MNCs,” he says.

Scaling up to create a mass proposition out of niche categories still is going to be challenging for these companies. Despite being present in the segment for a while now, start-ups are yet to gain a prominent market share in it.

Although D2C has helped these companies create an initial buzz in the market, they need to ace offline channels, too, to gain a mainstream appeal.

Companies often, says Bisen, overestimate the ability of consumers to pay a premium, and hence tapping masses for these product segments might prove challenging.