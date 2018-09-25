Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Their historical relevance | Before we begin, it is important to understand why a Rolex is what it is - a well crafted wristwatch that offers a superlative ownership experience. The essence of the brand lies in its unceasing quest to achieve chronometric precision. When Hans Wilsdorf founded Rolex in London, he wanted to make a wristwatch that not only looked elegant, but was also precise. To achieve the target he set for his then-nascent company, he began importing small watch movements manufactured by a watchmaking firm based in Bienne, Switzerland. A watch movement, also known as "calibre", is the power source that makes a watch tick. By 1910, the Rolex became the first of its kind to receive a Swiss Certificate of Precision by the official watch rating centre in Bienne. From this point, the brand was associated with quality. After moving its headquarters to Geneva, Switzerland, Rolex manufactured the first waterproof wristwatch called the Oyster. It soon came out with a "winners in life" campaign whereby global icons tested its products in extreme conditions only for it to pass with flying colours. Before leaving the factory, each Rolex is tested in rigorous conditions in order to live up to its title of 'Superlative Chronometer'. (Image: Rolex)