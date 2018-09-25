Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Rolex is one of the most recognizable and sought-after luxury brands worldwide. But have you ever wondered why this thing of beauty, in most cases, costs more than your car? Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 When it comes to the finest wristwatches in the world, one doesn't need to look beyond the Swiss luxury watchmaker -- Rolex. Adorned by greats like Winston Churchill, Rolex is one of the most recognisable and sought-after luxury brands worldwide. But did you ever wonder why this thing of beauty, in most cases, costs more than a car? Is it down to brilliant marketing or does the brand's legacy of immaculate timekeeping weigh upon its hefty pricing? A walk down the annals of time can explain what makes these products so unique, and in consequence, extremely expensive. (Image: Rolex) 2/8 Their historical relevance | Before we begin, it is important to understand why a Rolex is what it is - a well crafted wristwatch that offers a superlative ownership experience. The essence of the brand lies in its unceasing quest to achieve chronometric precision. When Hans Wilsdorf founded Rolex in London, he wanted to make a wristwatch that not only looked elegant, but was also precise. To achieve the target he set for his then-nascent company, he began importing small watch movements manufactured by a watchmaking firm based in Bienne, Switzerland. A watch movement, also known as "calibre", is the power source that makes a watch tick. By 1910, the Rolex became the first of its kind to receive a Swiss Certificate of Precision by the official watch rating centre in Bienne. From this point, the brand was associated with quality. After moving its headquarters to Geneva, Switzerland, Rolex manufactured the first waterproof wristwatch called the Oyster. (Image: Rolex) 6/8 Mechanical watches are generally more expensive to build | As the name suggests, mechanical watches use components such as springs, balance wheels, and escapements among others, as opposed to modern quartz watches which function electronically. Hence, owing to the small size of every individual component, the margin of error during the manufacture and assembly of such watches is fairly high. The majority of the components are polished by hand and manually finished. The fact that they based out of Switzerland also adds to the price tag since labour cost in the Alpine country is relatively high. (Image: Rolex) 7/8 They don't cut corners | Unlike most luxury brands, that work towards lowering production costs, Rolex has a completely different ideology. The materials that the watchmaker use are generally very expensive. For example, Rolex uses 904L steel which is leagues ahead of the industry standard, 316L. It uses molybdenum, chromium, copper and nickel, giving it improved resistance to acids. The dials are made of white gold and the bezels tend to be ceramic. The numbers on the dial are made of sandblasted Platinum. (Image: Rolex) 8/8 Precision became an obsession | As mentioned above, Rolex does everything with extra care and this attribute has set them a notch above their closest competitors such as Omega and Tag Heuer. Unlike most companies that want to push out as many watches as they can, Rolex only makes 800 thousand and 1 million hand watches per annum. Rolex also holds their value in the resale market. In some cases, they are passed down generations, which is the epitome of the companies dedication toward perfecting the art of watchmaking. (Image: Rolex) First Published on Sep 25, 2018 03:23 pm