Why are NCD IPOs important to invest in?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Lately, equity, mutual funds, PPF, crypto, and Government bonds have become the preferred choice, alongside FD, among investors. Yet, scepticism prevails over other instruments such as corporate bonds and NCD IPOs though both these instruments provide better and regular fixed returns when compared with the instruments.

Everyone has the perpetual desire to earn and save money and has the expectancy to grow their money multifold. It’s a perennial search for options and one can equate the financial market to the ocean. The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal, the beginning and end of all the things on earth”.

Equivalently the financial market has never been run short of investment options or investment possibilities. Hence, the plethora of options for making money grows for future purposes, and people are caught in the middle of what options might be the better choice to get a Fixed return for a shorter or longer duration. As the ocean has the biggest fish, the finance market has the FD (Fixed Deposit) which has been predominantly trusted by investors. There are other better yield instrument options available, yet those instruments lack adequate trust among investors.

Lately, equity, mutual funds, PPF, crypto, and Government bonds have become the preferred choice, alongside FD, among investors. Yet, scepticism prevails over other instruments such as corporate bonds and NCD IPOs though both these instruments provide better and regular fixed returns when compared with the instruments. Despite the prevalence of scepticism, the NCD IPOs could be one of the go-to instruments to have in anyone’s investment portfolio because it guarantees regular returns and also plays a significant role in an investor’s financial journey. Having said that NCD IPOs could be a better option; why should they be an essential instrument?

