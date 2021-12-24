MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Who is a wilful defaulter?

December 24, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

A wilful defaulter is a person or entity who fails to repay a bank loan despite possessing the ability to make repayments. In other words, the borrower has the money, but lacks intent. Once a borrower is tagged as a wilful defaulter, the party cannot avail any additional facilities from the bank. Also, such a person cannot be on the Board of any company. Banks periodically publish the wilful defaulter list, and initiate further investigations and penal measures against such borrowers. Such investigations look into aspects such as diversion of the bank money for uses other than the stated ones and financial irregularities.

What do banks do to a wilful defaulter

 
Tags: #banking #MC Mini
first published: Dec 24, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.