White goods makers may turn to premium products this festive season

Don't be surprised if your favourite electronics retailer sells premium products of your regular appliance brands starting next month. Keeping in view the upcoming festive season and pressure on revenue, white goods firms will be targeting the mass-premium segment through new products.

Companies like TTK Prestige, Voltas, Havells, BSH Home Appliances and Whirlpool have products to cater to the mass premium segment. These products/brands are priced at least 30-35 percent higher than the regular products.

"The mass-premium segment is not seeing too much of a slowdown in terms of sales. We are hoping that this translates to good sales growth in the festive season," said the India head of a large appliance maker.

For instance, compared to a regular refrigerator that would cost Rs 18,000-20,000, a premium product would cost as much as Rs 50,000. Interestingly, retailers said that apart from the regular cashback offers for payment through particular credit cards, there are no major discounts being offered.

As per industry reports, the consumer durables market in India is slated to grow at 10-12 percent per annum. The white goods market in India is currently valued at about Rs 50,000 crore.

Currently, while there is no slowdown in the sales of white goods (except televisions), there is an impending fear that the festive season in 2019 will be lukewarm due to drop in customer ability to spend. At this juncture, the firms are looking to cash in on the captive premium audience who are not price-conscious.

Significant price cuts to boost sales would impact revenues, as was seen last year. Firms had cut prices by 10 percent to offset the taxation impact after a GST cut. On the other hand, a rise in the price of fuel and rupee depreciation coupled with a rise in import duties had hit the balance sheets and the companies were not able to sustain the discounts.