Whistleblower impact: US firm preparing class action suit against Infosys

A US-based law firm is preparing for a class action suit against IT major Infosys after a whistleblower alleged that the company was indulging in accounting skulduggery.

In a statement, Rosen Law Firm, a firm specialising in investor rights, said that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Infosys shareholders in the US.

On October 21, the company announced that it received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by Infosys' executives to boost short-term revenue and profit.

The letter was written by "ethical employees" dated September 20 to Infosys' Board and the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3.

The letter alleged that the company had taken "unethical" steps to inappropriately boost short-term revenue and profit.

It also alleged that Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were bypassing standard reviews of large contracts in order to skirt accounting scrutiny.

In a statement on October 22, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that Infosys' audit committee was looking into the complaints and CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy had recused from the matter.

As a result of this, Infosys tanked 16 percent, its biggest fall in six years. Shares were trading at Rs 643.50 at market closing hours. A day earlier, a market holiday in India, Infosys shares plunged 14 percent at the New York Stock Exchange.