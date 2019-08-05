Which F&B companies were on advertising council’s radar?

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in May 2019 investigated complaints against 231 advertisements, of which 67 advertisements were promptly withdrawn by the advertisers after receiving the ASCI communication.

ASCI’s independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) upheld complaints against 132 advertisements of the 164 evaluated by them, according to a press release from ASCI.

Of these 132 advertisements, 69 belonged to the education sector, 41 were from healthcare, four from the food & beverages sector, two from personal care, and 16 were from the ‘others’ category.

ASCI is a self-regulatory body that helps advertisers and consumer recognise and implement and honest communication of brand messages.

ASCI also said it sees advertisements featuring celebrities falling foul of “Guidelines for Celebrities in advertising”, the press release stated.

Amongst the various advertisements that were examined, CCC pulled up an advertisement of a popular beverage brand insinuating that children could consume their beverage in place of the daily recommended water intake of eight glasses. It also claimed to have the goodness of fruits and vitamins which was misleading by ambiguity and implication.

D Shivakumar, Chairman, ASCI said, “ASCI works with the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of information and Broadcasting in ensuring that consumer awareness of their rights is fulfilled. ASCI is also working with celebrities and influencers to help educate them on what they should watch out for before endorsing brands.”

ASCI received three direct complaints against three F&B companies namely:

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd (Tang): The television advertisement claim, “Kehte hain bacchon ko 8 glass paani peena chahiye… Mushkil hain par Tang hain na (Translated as “Children should drink eight glasses of water…Difficult but there is Tang)” was clearly insinuating that eight glasses of Tang should be consumed.

The CCC also expressed concern on the emphasis placed on using the advertiser’s product in place of water.

The claim was misleading by implication and in contravention of the ASCI Guidelines for Advertising of Foods and Beverages.

The tagline at the end of the advertisement states “Goodness of fruits and vitamins.” implying that the benefits offered by the product were much more than fruit taste alone. This was misleading by ambiguity and implication.

In the case of Tata Global Beverages (Tetley Green Tea), the print advertisement claimed “9/10 users prefer Tetley Green Tea for an active life”, the video advertisement uses the word “recommend” which is contrary to the print advertisement.

ASCI stated that the users (Home Testers Club survey members) were not provided with samples of other brand products to enable them to have a preference; the words “prefer” and “recommend” are misleading by implication.

The use of the word “Active Life” misleads one to think that use of the product alone would be sufficient to achieve an “Active Life”.

Lastly, the quality of the survey conducted was found to be inadequate as there was ample reason to question the fair and unbiased communication of information in the advertisement.

DANONE (Protinex Lite) product packaging claims ‘Zero sugar’ on the front while the reverse side has a disclaimer stating “Sugar refers to Sucrose”.

The advertiser conceded that the product does contain sugar - as the base of the product is from lactose; however, the same was not Sucrose i.e. sugar produced from sugarcane or sugar beet.

In light of FSSAI regulations, it was recommended that it would more appropriate for the advertiser to mention “Zero Sucrose” in place of “Zero Sugar” to avoid being in contravention with ASCI’s Guidelines for Disclaimers.