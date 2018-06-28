WhatsApp is yet to launch its payments app in India. Here's why

WhatsApp is yet to launch its payments app in India because lack of communication between keyholders has resulted in the process getting delayed.

The complete rollout of WhatsApp Payments is stuck because the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the Unified Payments Interface on which WhatsApp Payments is built, has not replied to specific queries raised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology earlier this month, reports The Economic Times.

What were the concerns raised by the ministry?

The ministry had asked whether the new UPI-based service conforms to RBI’s security and privacy rules.

The ministry had also twice sought clarifications from NPCI on WhatsApp’s data storage policy, how the company would share user data with its owner Facebook (which is embroiled in a privacy controversy), and if the payments feature adhered to RBI’s two-factor authentication rules.

Area of concern for WhatsApp Payments

One big area of concern around WhatsApp Payments relates to allowing a Facebook group company into the Indian payments ecosystem, especially in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, said the bankers. Further, the messaging platform saying it uses Facebook’s infrastructure for payments could raise more eyebrows, they said.

While WhatsApp has said it will not store payment-sensitive data such as debit card numbers or UPI pin numbers, Facebook could gain visibility on the payment behaviour of consumers. RBI can only make storing payments data within India mandatory, but with regards to non-payments related data that WhatsApp collects, it has no jurisdiction, said the bankers.

Waiting for approval

NPCI has not disclosed by when it is likely to give its approval for the formal launch of WhatsApp’s payments service. Also, there is a lack of clarity on whether WhatsApp Payments is fully compliant with RBI’s rules.

WhatsApp recently updated its terms and policies, explaining that while it uses Facebook’s infrastructure for payments in India, it was committed to not using payments data for commercial purposes.

“We do not have a launch date but this terms and policy update brings us one step closer to a full launch,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp said, without providing more details.