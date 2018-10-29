App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

WhatsApp, CII collaborate to train SMEs, entrepreneurs in India

WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre that was set up in November 2016, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

WhatsApp on Monday said it has partnered with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs on using the messaging platform to connect with customers and growing their businesses.

WhatsApp and CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre that was set up in November 2016, a statement said.

WhatsApp and CII will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats, it added.

Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director at CII, said the centre provides an opportunity to its technology partners to expand their market and reach out to SMEs spread through out the country with their product and services.

The centre was set up to help SMEs in India with technological solutions that can be optimally adopted to enhance overall competitiveness.

According to the statement, there will be on-ground training around the country to explain the features and best practices on the WhatsApp Business app that was launched in January this year.

Over three million people are already using the WhatsApp Business app globally.

"...business owners located in the hinterland will have the opportunity to attend training webinars to help them grow and expand their businesses. The training material will be available on the CII SME website," it added.

Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager at WhatsApp, said small businesses need to meet their customers where they are.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:12 pm

