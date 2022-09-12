What Tata-owned Air India’s new fleet plan means for its growth ambitions 

Representative Image

Air India, now a Tata group company, has finally firmed up its plans for fleet addition. While the market expected an order for new planes, including the much-talked-about A350s, the airline has gone for measured induction. This looks more of an immediate and intermediate step towards a full-fledged order for fleet renewal.

The airline has signed lease agreements and Letter of Intent (LoI) for 25 Airbus and 5 Boeing aircraft. The Airbus plan comprises 21 A320neo and 4 A321neo, while the 5 Boeing aircraft are five B777-200LRs. This comes as an interesting assortment because, only recently, the airline had come up with a tender for selling its existing three B777-200LRs.

The airline has said that this would increase its fleet by 25 percent and also stated that it has already operationalised 16 aircraft, which were grounded for a long time. These 16 include 10 narrow-body and six wide-body aircraft. The airline did a rejig of its domestic network and added frequencies on metro routes in the last days of August.

Wide body expansion and introduction of premium economy

The airline has a fleet of 16 B777s, comprising 13 B777-300ER and 3 B777-200LR. It also has 27 B787 Dreamliners. The five aircraft would start joining from December this year until March 2023, a span of four months. The expansion plans with this aircraft include flights to San Francisco from Mumbai, augmenting its existing flights from Delhi and connecting Mumbai with Newark and New York, with both the airports in the New York region.

San Francisco will also see flights from Bengaluru, a thrice-a-week operation. The airline is currently operating 10 times a week between Delhi and San Francisco. While it has competition on this route from United Airlines, the much-publicised Bengaluru flights from San Francisco from United never took off. American Airlines has announced flights to Bengaluru from Seattle but have not taken off for one reason or the other.

While the airline did not specify where it would get the aircraft from, it has announced the launch of premium economy services for these aircraft. This indicates that the airline has taken time to evaluate the aircraft available in detail, beyond the usual airframe and engine life. With the current aircraft facing challenges on the upkeep front, the new owners have already invested to get them airborne, and this phase is to have a sub-fleet which can help attract sufficient passengers on new routes.

This is also an indication that the airline is willing to look beyond the Delhi hub and selectively launch flights with Mumbai being the second hub and Bengaluru shaping up as the third. The domestic network, too, would see a rejig to ensure shorter connections and more flexibility from these new points.

Narrow body augmentation

The airline’s existing fleet of A319 and A321 are over 13 years old. Air India, over a period of time, ensured that it took aircraft from the open market on lease for fleet renewal and inducted the A320neos. It had not placed an order for a long time. The A321neos, which are expected to join the fleet in the last quarter of this financial year, will help augment capacity on metro routes and expand into regional markets.

The A320neo, on the other hand, will augment capacity in domestic markets and allow additional frequencies on both metro and non-metro routes. The airline already has 27 A320neo in its fleet and 21 more would help the airline be in reckoning for a number two position for good in the Indian market.

All eyes will be on the configuration and the seats, which the airline has selected for the A321neos. IndiGo, which operates the A321neos, has two different configurations, a denser one for domestic and a 222 seater, primarily meant for international routes.

Vistara, on the other hand, inducted the A321neos with lie flat seats. Will Air India introduce the premium economy on the A321neos or will it go ahead with a standard two class configuration? The seat selection will give a hint of times to come.

Tail note

The Russia - Ukraine conflict has led to Western carriers not having access to the Russian airspace. This has meant that airlines have either curtailed flights to India, reduced frequencies or added a technical stop -- all of which helps Air India’s non-stops in one way or the other.

However, the introduction of premium economy would mean having a fourth class in the inventory. The Dreamliners are in two-class configuration, while its B777-300ERs are in three-class configuration -- First, Business and Economy. Five of the B777s would now have premium economy as well. Will this be a long-term indication of doing away with First class and focusing on a three-class configuration similar to what Vistara is doing?

A fleet replacement order would still be on the way. This would mean fleet renewal standardisation and expansion. The B777s in the fleet are averaging 13 years of age while the Dreamliners are over eight years old on average. None of these have in-flight streaming, a common feature with most airlines these days.