Expect 2-3x rise in average sales from McCafe annually: Westlife Foodworld's Amit Jatia

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on June 5 announced its official listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the ticker symbol Westlife.

Although the company was trading on NSE before and is already listed on BSE, it will now list all its compliances and data for investors on NSE as well.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, chairperson Amit Jatia said that the official listing on NSE will now help in liquidity. "...As our stock in our company gets larger, we might come into indices that are linked with NSE. And what it does is it just allows investors to trade the Westlife stock anywhere where they like to trade on," Jatia added.

On the proportion of revenue and store penetration of McCafe, Jatia added that McCafe has grown four or five times average sales per restaurant per year, in the last four or five years. "And I personally feel the opportunities to at least double that, if not more over the next two to three years."

He also stated that given the growth scenario, the company can expect 2-3x increase in average sales from McCafe annually.

Further, in terms of FY24 outlook, the chairperson stated that the company aims to double sales by 2027, with margin in high teens.

"...typically, we have improved it (margins) by 100-230 basis points. We do intend to take this to the very high teens through vision 2027. And therefore, we are hoping to see a similar increase a year-on-year. But I look at it in blocks of three to five years."

Westlife Foodworld had recently announced its robust five-year plans under the aegis Vision 2027 which signifies that it is well positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities and strategically expand the footprints of McDonald’s in West and South India.

Meanwhile, shares of the company closed over 1 percent higher at Rs 835 apiece on NSE and 0.88 percent higher at Rs 835.45 apiece on BSE.