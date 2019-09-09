App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WestBridge may acquire majority stake in Vini Cosmetics: Report

It is also being speculated that Darshan Patel, CEO of the company, may step down and take a non-executive role.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WestBridge Capital is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Vini Cosmetics, the maker of Fogg deodorants, from Sequoia, according to a report in The Economic Times.

WestBridge is planning to get an additional 30 percent stake in the company from its current share of around 20 percent.

"The due diligence process is currently ongoing and is likely to conclude in a month. While Sequoia is expected to make a complete exit, the promoters will shed about 15 percent of their holding," a source told the paper.

Sources told the paper that if the deal goes through, WestBridge would like to convert Vini into a large FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company by acquiring brands.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:32 pm

