Companies
WEF Davos 2022: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on EV opportunity In India, Elon Musk and more
Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
KT Rama Rao, Urban Development and IT Minister of Telangana says his state is not in competition with other states of India. He also says Elon Musk should not miss out on an opportunity like India. Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#KT Rama Rao
#Telangana
#video
first published: May 23, 2022 07:52 pm
