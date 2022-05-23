 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WEF Davos 2022: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on EV opportunity In India, Elon Musk and more

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

KT Rama Rao, Urban Development and IT Minister of Telangana says his state is not in competition with other states of India. He also says Elon Musk should not miss out on an opportunity like India. Watch the video for more.

