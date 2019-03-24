Weekly wrap: A series of OAIs highlights Indian pharma's choppy ride in 2019

A series of USFDA actions against Lupin, Jubilant Lifesciences and Alkem Laboratories, points to the fact that despite much progress, Indian drug makers have a long way to go as long as on USFDA regulatory compliance is concerned.

Two of Lupin's facilities in Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh and Somerset, New Jersey, US were classified as official action indicated (OAI).

Jubilant Lifesciences's API manufacturing site in Nanjangud, Karnataka was classified as OAI, while its Roorkee unit got a warning letter.

USFDA blocked product approval at Alkem's St Louis facility in the US.

While an OAI classification doesn’t impact existing supplies and revenues from operations of the facilities, it blocks new product approvals filed from the site. In addition, it may even trigger a warning letter or import ban, if companies fail to satisfactorily address the concerns raised by the USFDA. The OAI also increases the spend on remediation.

Regulatory compliance is an ongoing process, Indian drug makers last year have shown considerable improvement in inspection outcomes and have reached in line with the global trend.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that in 2018, India had 174 inspections by USFDA or 14 percent of the total inspection conducted by the US drug regulator around the globe.

According to USFDA data, out of 174 inspections in 2018 only 4 percent inspections have been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI), in contrast to 15 percent in 2017.

For all USFDA inspections, the OAI stood at 4.31 percent.

Issues related to data integrity, investigations and root cause assessment have seen a reduction. But failure to establish laboratory controls and failure to ensure those test procedures are scientifically sound is becoming a cause of concern.