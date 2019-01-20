Weekly blog: Sun Pharma’s governance woes may not fade away soon

Sun Pharma, India's largest drug maker's stock hit 52 week low on BSE, dropping below the resistance levels of Rs 400.

Corporate governance issues have once again unsettled the company. This time, it was a Moneylife report alleging fresh whistle-blower compliant made to market regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

This too was filed by the same whistle-blower who had filed a complaint in September 2018, according to the report.

The latest whistle-blower complaint alleges large transactions between Aditya Medisales (AML) and Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter Sudhir Valia, out of the money generated from the publicly-listed company.

The whistle-blower complaint provides alleged statements of ICICI Bank and Yes Bank accounts that show transactions made between AML and Suraksha Realty. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Sun Pharma’s domestic formulation business is entirely routed through a promoter-owned entity called AML, a super stockiest.

AML was disclosed as related party of the company, only during FY18, while the arrangement had been in existence for years.

However, the transactions with AML were not reported as related-party because it was not required to be classified prior to FY18, the company said in December. It also said that AML had become a related party due to consolidation of Sun Pharma’s shareholding among fewer investment entities.

In an analyst call in December, the company had said the arrangement with AML was made for an efficient tax structure and it is ready to consider changing the structure of the deal.

In FY18 the revenues of AML were around Rs 8,000 crore.

"Lack of disclosures on certain related party transactions has been a concern," an analyst tracking pharma at a Mumbai-based brokerage house said on the condition of anonymity.

“These issues (raised by alleged the whistle-blower) may remain an overhang on the stock until more clarity emerges,” the analyst added.

While SEBI has acknowledged that it had received a whistle-blower complaint on Sun Pharma in December, it is yet to re-open the case.

Corporate governance experts such as JN Gupta, Co-founder & Managing Director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services and former Executive Director of SEBI, says it is time for the market regulator to verify the allegations made by the whistle-blower.

"The issue is that we do not know the truth. We only know what has been alleged. So it is a clear cut case where SEBI needs to get into details and if at all any wrong doing is found, it is punished as soon as possible and as high as possible,” Gupta told CNBC-TV18 on January 18.