Webinar on COVID-19: Opportunities for Indian Startups and Investors

Chamber of Startups, Industries and Entrepreneurs (India) Council, an apex body of the Startups in the country organised a free webinar, Covid-19: Opportunities for Indian Startups and Investors, to help startups face the challenges in these tough times on June 25, 2020.

The Speakers included Dr. H P Kumar, Mentor, Chamber of Startups and Former CMD, NSIC Limited, Ms. Jasleen Kaur Lamba, Senior Manager, Startup India Hub at Invest India, Ms. Priyanka Sahay, Special Correspondent, Moneycontrol, Mr. Sandeep Bisht, National Spokesperson and Advisor of the Chamber.

The webinar discussed at length major policies for the Startups, Startup India registration, funding support to Startups, fund of funds for startups, investible sectors, the prospective funding and support opportunities in the changed scenario, the sudden shift to ‘work from home’ model, ways in which Startups could step-up and address COVID-19 challenges in their own personal capacities, and the role of the Government in mitigating the crisis.

The deliberations revolved around improving the startups ecosystem in the country. Ms. Jasleen Kaur Lamba, Senior Manager, StartupIndia Hub at Invest India, Government of India explained the process and benefits of Startup Registration, Dr. HP Kumar, Mentor, Chamber of Startups and former CMD, NSIC Limited called for the need to have a pragmatic approach to the challenges faced by the Startups in India. “Startups have become an indispensable part of the growth mechanism and must be afforded all possible help”, Dr Kumar opined. Ms. Priyanka Sahay, Special Correspondent, Moneycontrol also shared her views on Investment Opportunities in various sectors.

"Startups see immense business opportunities in this recession, as many traditional businesses become old & obsolete creating enough business space and room for bringing about Innovation and Technology. Indian Startups are committed to encash the opportunities arising out of COVID-19", said Sandeep Bisht, Spokesperson and Advisor, Chamber of Startups.

