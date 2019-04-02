App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

We will give up some unprofitable orders: Ajay Aggarwal, Cyient

"There should not be any material impact on the operating margin outlook. We should be close to flat outlook of margin year-on-year," he said.

Cyient shares slumped on April 2 following a delay in delivery of order worth $5 million. Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of the company, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's business plans and growth prospects.

"Q4 has been a softer quarter than what we had anticipated," Aggarwal said.

"We will see a growth of about 1-2 percent in case of services and to that extent in terms of the outlook for the full year we are looking at 7.5 percent of constant currency growth in services," he added.

Talking about the margins, Aggarwal said, "There should not be any material impact on the operating margin outlook. We should be close to flat outlook of margin year-on-year."

"We were looking at 3-5 percent growth this quarter on the services side and we are ending up with 1-2 percent. The gap has not come because of any event which is structural in nature; there is no order that we have lost, there is no customer that we have lost. It is only that some of the execution has got delayed," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies

