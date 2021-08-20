We will be able to open shopping malls only by mid-September in Maharashtra: Mukesh Kumar, Chairman, SCAI

Shopping malls in Maharashtra will not open for another month as the State government has issued a new notification requiring malls to fully vaccinate all employees, retailers and housekeeping staff before resuming operations. Most developers and retailers have not been able to administer the second dose of the vaccine to their employees due to the government's ‘84-day gap between two doses’ rule. In the absence of adequate manpower, malls cannot be run, said Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti Mall, and Chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).

“Most mall employees fall in the age bracket of 18-44 and hence could get their first jab only in May-June. Now, this batch is due for another dose by August-end and then they will have to wait for another 14 days, as notified by the government, before reporting for work,” Kumar told Moneycontrol.

While the government had opened vaccination for the 18-44 age group in May, the pace of vaccination could pick up only by June due to the scarce availability of vaccines.

“How can we open malls when we do not have people,” asked Kumar.

Jobs at stake

Shopping malls have been incurring huge losses in Maharashtra due to stricter lockdown norms in the State, the worst affected by the pandemic, compared to other States. In the 18 months since the onset of the pandemic, malls in Maharashtra have been able to operate only for six months.

“Each month retailers have incurred losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore and in the past 18 months, we have lost Rs 35,000-40,000 crore of revenue. If we translate this into GST at least Rs 5,000 crore have been lost by the exchequer,” said Kumar.

About 30-40 percent of employees have been benched as developers are unable to pay salaries to them, said Kumar. “How can we pay salaries when we have nil earnings? We are also paying property taxes, license fees and electricity bills as there have been no relaxations from the government.”

“We have been keeping employees (without salaries) in hopes that the government will allow reopening, but if that does not happen soon, we will have to let them go,” Kumar added.

Earlier this month, the Retailers Association of India, too, urged the government to allow the reopening of shopping malls in Maharashtra, saying that prolonged closures were impacting about 2 lakh jobs in the State.

According to RAI estimates, there are about 50 malls in Maharashtra, employing more than 2 lakh people, generating Rs 40,000 crore in business and contributing Rs 4,000 crore in GST per month.

Intervention needed

States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which have a higher concentration of shopping malls, have relaxed their rules with the ebbing of the second wave. In most of these States, shopping centres are allowed to operate for limited hours. Much to the retailers’ and mall owners’ vexation, the Maharashtra government is yet to follow suit.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government relaxed its rules for standalone shops and restaurants. Retail shops were allowed to operate all days till 10 PM, while restaurants outside of the malls were permitted to operate till 4 PM on weekdays.

An indication by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal last week that norms would be eased had left the industry elated. But their hopes were dashed again after the new notification came out on August 16.

“The commissioner had said malls that have vaccinated all staff and retailers with a single dose can open and we opened for two days. But the latest notification said two doses were mandatory and hence we had to shut again,” said Kumar.

The industry is piqued by the lack of support from the government in this situation and has sent constant pleas seeking a way out.

“We understand that safety is of paramount importance, hence, we are urging the government to make it mandatory for our employees to undergo RT-PCR testing every 15 days till they are administered the second dose,” said Kumar.

“We need to find a way out. We can't be sitting like this and keeping malls closed for another month,” he added.

The government, however, is yet to take any action