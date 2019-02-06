App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We plan to open 1,000 stores, says Sri Sri Tattva MD Arvind Varchaswi

On its international footprint, he said the brand is looking to export its products to 70 countries at least by this year-end.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Sri Sri Ravishankar's FMCG brand Sri Sri Tattva is pushing the pedal on the growth front. It plans to increase its footprint in Indian rural markets, boost exports and is looking to open 1,000 Sri Sri Tattva stores over the next couple of months.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, said: "We want to deepen our rural connect along with Tier-II and Tier-III cities. We already have about 2700 entrepreneurs. We train them to be entrepreneurs and they start their own business.  We would like to create 25,000 such entrepreneurs by year-end."

On its international footprint, he said the brand is looking to export its products to 70 countries at least by this year-end. Currently, the Ayurveda brand exports to 36 countries spreading from Australia, Nigeria, Germany, USA, UAE and Argentina.

Exports contribute about 20-25 percent to its annual turnover.

Among all the 350 products, Ayurveda contributes maximum to the revenue of the brand toothpaste in personal care and cookies in FMCG are the highest contributor, he said, without disclosing revenues.

Of these products 95 percent products are manufactured by Sri Sri Tattva. "We are not launching products just because we need to. A lot of expertise goes in to our products. We are launching products that we have expertise. We have more than 350 products as of date if I take the SKUs it will be much more," he said.

"We have tied up with Unibic for manufacturing quality cookies along with health benefits," Varchaswi said.

When asked whether the company has broken-even in all its businesses, Varchaswi said: "We have broken even across all our product categories and seeing healthy growth on all our products."

He pointed out that there is a huge demand for natural and herbal products. Sri Sri Tattva currently sells its products across omni-channel business with their products having touch points of 2,00,000  general trade outlets.

Apart from that, they are present in trade outlets like Big Bazaar, More Megastores, Spencers, Reliance Retail, Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart along with e-commerce tie-ups with Amazon, Flipkart, Ebay and Big Basket.

They have launched three different formats of franchise stores which are Sri Sri Tattva Mart, Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place and Sri Sri Tattva Home & Health and are aiming to open 1000 franchise stores.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Arvind Varchaswi #Business #Companies #Sri Sri Tattva

