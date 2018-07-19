'We need to get our balance sheet right', N Chandrasekaran tells Indian Hotels shareholders

Promising shareholders of sustained profitable performance in the coming period, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the focus of the company is to increase its market presence and reduce debt and grow profitably.

IHCL recorded its first profit at the consolidated level in seven years last fiscal. The company has made concerted efforts in exiting loss-making properties in India and overseas while tightening budgetary spends.

"We will accelerate the addition of new properties which meet the profitability benchmark. We need to get our balance sheet right and be ready to capture growth in a profitable sense", said Chandrasekaran while speaking to shareholders at the company's 117th annual general meeting.

The chairman highlighted that IHCL managed to reduce debt from its peak of Rs 5,800 crore to Rs 2,400 crore. The company had come out with a rights issue of Rs 1,500 crore last year, major portion of which went into repaying debt.

At a total income of Rs 4,165 crore at the consolidated level the company posted profits of Rs 101 crore against the loss of Rs 63 crore in the previous year.

Apart from debt reduction and boosting profitability, Chandrasekaran mentioned that the focus will be on refurbishment of existing hotels on which it spent more than Rs 500 crore on Taj and non-Taj properties.

"The company has opened new hotels but most importantly we have signed new properties which will be added over the next 2 years," the chairman added.

After much confusion with regards to brand architecture, IHCL decided to focus on six different areas for growth. These include brands such as Taj, Vivanta, Ginger, Selections, Expressions and Taj Sats.

Last year it was decided to scrap the Vivanta and Gateway brands and put the existing properties under the Taj brand. This decision was later reversed and it was decided to retain the Vivanta brand while shutting Gateway brand.

IHCL has more than 165 properties including those outside of India with more than 20,000 rooms. It is the second largest hotel chain in India after the Marriott-Starwood combine. It opened 10 new properties last year and has a pipeline of 20 new hotels. It signed 10 new contracts in the last 12 months till May 2018.