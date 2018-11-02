We are eyeing turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2020: KVIC Chairman VK Saxena

The desi fabric has come a long way in the last four years with Khadi production registering 37.1 per cent growth. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman VK Saxena spoke at length about the sector and how his organisation wants to keep the growth momentum going.

Edited excerpts:

Khadi production has gone up by 39.30 million square meters. What were the main factors?

Production of Khadi has gone up from 103.22 million square meters in 2013 to 141.52 million square meters in the present year. This increase of 39.30 million square meters has happened due to KVIC encouraging the registration of new Khadi institutions and laying stress on artisan-centric programmes like distribution of 31,000 new modern charkhas and 5,600 modern looms since 2015. During this span of time, Khadi has rolled out 376 new Khadi institutions and added 38,684 new Khadi artisans to the system.

The Make in India push by our Prime Minister has also given Khadi the right kind of attention. If production has increased, it also means that the consumption has increased. The introduction of higher and multi-dimensional innovation in Khadi production by the KVIC has paid off.

Credit also goes to the Ministry of MSME, who outlined and implemented many policies and programmes to encourage the artisans, who are the backbone of this sector.

Are you looking at targeting international buyers too?

We want to take Khadi to places where there is demand. On August 15, we exhibited our products in 10 countries and on October 2 this year, we went to as many as 50 countries for exhibitions and shows. The response was overwhelming and we are constantly in touch with buyers.

Where does khadi stand compared to all the textile fabric produced in the country?

As per the website of Ministry of Textiles, in the fiscal 2013-14, the mill sector fabric production was 2531 million square meters. On the other hand, as per KVIC's Audit Report, the Khadi sector fabric production during the same fiscal was 103.22 million square meters – which was a bit higher than 4 per cent of the overall production. Interestingly in financial year 2017-18, while the mill sector fabric production was 2157 million square meters, the Khadi sector fabric production was 141.52 million square meters – which was more than 6.5 per cent share of the overall fabric production in the country.

What targets have you set for the organisation?

In 2017-18, our turnover was to the tune of Rs 2,509 crore. In 2018-19, we are hopeful of touching turnover of Rs 3,200 crore. We are targeting to take the figure to Rs 5,000 crore in two years’ time.