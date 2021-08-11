We are cautiously optimistic about demand in ensuing quarters: Raymond CMD Gautam Hari Singhania

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Ltd.

After a quarter of uncertainty and operational roadblocks, things are looking up for Raymond as lockdown restrictions ease across the country. According to the company’s CMD Gautam Hari Singhania, Raymond is witnessing recovery in the primary sales due to phase-wise unlocking of the states, while its secondary sales have also improved with ease of mobility mainly contributed by a recovery in lower-tier markets compared to metros and tier I cities.

“Due to the second wave of the pandemic, the first quarter of the current fiscal was impacted as a varying degree of regional lockdowns were implemented by local authorities. However, from the latter half of the June, with phase-wise unlocking and partial ease of restrictions, some recovery in consumer sentiments was witnessed,” Singhania told Moneycontrol.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the recovery in demand in ensuing quarters on the back of strong festival season and weddings,” he added.

The company, however, is still facing some challenges as about one-third of its outlets are yet to open due to COVID-19 related curbs at some locations.

“Unpredictability regarding the third wave of the pandemic is also a deterrent in restoring the consumer sentiments to the fullest,” said Singhania.

Raymond last week reported Rs 157 crore in losses in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2022 as compared to Rs 248 crore reported in the year-ago period. Last year, the company’s sales, for the first quarter were washed out as the onset of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown disrupted operations. The company, however, registered over 400 percent year-on-year growth in its topline as its revenue from operations in Q1 rose to Rs 826 crore as compared to Rs 163 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“We have witnessed a steady revenue growth for last three quarters despite the first quarter of the current fiscal was impacted due to the second wave of pandemic leading to retail shut down for the first two months of the quarter,” informed Singhania.

Singhania informed that the uptick in demand towards the end of the second quarter due to impending weddings and recovery in tier II, III, and beyond towns helped them register growth in revenue.

“Our focused approach towards the introduction of newer collections helped us to improve sales,’ he added.

As it deals with the new normal, Raymond is working on building an omnichannel presence, even for its custom tailoring business.

“We believe that proliferation of e-commerce during the pandemic has been a great enabler for businesses. Going forward the way we see it’s a Phygital ecosystem that will exist,” said Singhania.