Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are at the forefront of innovation: Head honchos of top IT firms

Gopinathan, Parekh and Premji agreed that reskilling and talent are key to unlocking the products and platform landscape.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi

The Indian IT industry is not playing catch up anymore with global peers and have become origins of change, according to head honchos like Rajesh Gopinathan, Salil Parekh and Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro.

Speaking at the 28th NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS, said: "We are not playing catch up anymore and have become origins of new change. The IT sector now has become an innovation-driven model."

Premji said that we are looking at productisation of services.

By productisation, Premji meant the growing trend of creation of intellectual property rights and creating products and there by generating value. Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, pointed out that platforms have seen some level of success especially in the mortgages and insurance space.

Gopinathan, Parekh and Premji agreed that reskilling and talent are key to unlocking the products and platform landscape.

​IT firms added close to 2.05 lakh people last year and have reskilled close to 9 lakh employees and they are also investing heavily in the reskilling process.

As the industry is moving towards a data-led economy, demand for skilled manpower will also go up and this is one of the key challenges, they said.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #TCS #Wipro

