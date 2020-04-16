Watch: Ideas For Profit | This high quality company comes with a distressed valuation

Cummins India, which manufactures engines, power systems and operates in the distribution segment enjoys huge competitive advantages because of the technology from the global parent Cummins.

Cummins India was trading at about Rs 550 or 25 times its fiscal 2020 earnings in January when we raised apprehensions about growth and valuations. But with the recent market crash, the stock recently corrected to about Rs 280 per share.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will discuss why the stock presents an opportunity for investors.