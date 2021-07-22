trends Watch | HCL Tech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar shares company’s expansion, growth and hiring plans HCL Technologies' new MD C Vijayakumar shared insights into the plans to expand into new markets, growth outlook and hirings. On July 19, Shiv Nadar, who co-founded HCL Technologies, stepped down as its Managing Director after 45 years in the firm during which period the firm reached the milestone of $10 billion in revenues. CEO C Vijayakumar was elevated to the position. Nadar will continue to be the Strategic advisor to the board and will hold the title of Chairman Emeritus. In this interaction with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and Swathi Moorthy, Vijayakumar spoke about his additional role as the MD of HCL Tech, demand environment, hiring boom and investments.