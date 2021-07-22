MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

trends

Watch | HCL Tech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar shares company’s expansion, growth and hiring plans

HCL Technologies' new MD C Vijayakumar shared insights into the plans to expand into new markets, growth outlook and hirings. On July 19, Shiv Nadar, who co-founded HCL Technologies, stepped down as its Managing Director after 45 years in the firm during which period the firm reached the milestone of $10 billion in revenues. CEO C Vijayakumar was elevated to the position. Nadar will continue to be the Strategic advisor to the board and will hold the title of Chairman Emeritus. In this interaction with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and Swathi Moorthy, Vijayakumar spoke about his additional role as the MD of HCL Tech, demand environment, hiring boom and investments.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.