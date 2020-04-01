Watch: Business Insight | Understanding the economics of government borrowing

Watch this video to know how government borrowings have a direct impact on how costly or affordable bank loans will be for households and companies.
The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1. This comes amid a war it is wagging to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was taken after a meeting between Finance Ministry officials and RBI via video conference.
Watch this video to understand the economics of government borrowings and how it has a direct impact on how costly or affordable bank loans will be for households and companies.
First Published on Apr 1, 2020 05:46 pm