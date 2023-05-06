Was going all in on P&W engines the mistake Go First made?

Go First suddenly shutting its operations and approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for bankruptcy protection under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has sent Indian aviation into a tizzy. Go First has also sued engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) in a court in Delaware, US, for the enforcement of an arbitration award granted by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Go First says all its misery is because Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has neither repaired nor replaced the faulty engines, leading to 50 percent of its fleet being grounded. But may some introspection also be expected of Go FIRST? Why did it choose to stick with the vendor all these years?

The India story

With over 80 percent market share, the Indian narrow-body aircraft market is largely dominated by Airbus. Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara, IndiGo, and Go FIRST — all of which fly the A320neo. Airbus offers customers two engine options in this: the P&W GTF or the CFM LEAP.

The Tata group of airlines opted for the CFM LEAP, while IndiGo and Go FIRST, who had placed their orders much earlier, opted for the P&W-powered planes.

From engine shutdown due to problems encountered mid-flight, to erroneous warnings, the engines gave all sorts of trouble. IndiGo opted for the CFM for its follow-on order, while Go FIRST stuck with P&W because it worked out cheaper.

Is this where Go FIRST erred?

IndiGo is one of the largest customers of Airbus, and suppliers and vendors try their best to be associated with the airline. From seats to engines, to win an IndiGo order is prestigious. CFM managed to woo IndiGo over from P&W with a record-breaking order for 280 engines, deliveries for which started in 2020.

While IndiGo’s planes are also grounded, the diversification helped.

Strong contracts to the rescue?

IndiGo and Kingfisher Airlines used the same engines in 2010, when Kingfisher was facing engine issues. The difference then was that engines for IndiGo were being replaced at zero or minimal cost, while Kingfisher Airlines was paying through its nose for the same. The difference lay in contract terms.

How is it this time around? Contracts are rarely public and IndiGo has shied from sharing the compensation it is getting from P&W for the grounded aircraft. However, while a strong contract may definitely help with the compensation, supply chain issues and shortage of engines would mean that planes would still remain grounded.

Go FIRST may or may not fly again, but the case in Delaware may impact P&W significantly. Is this what Go FIRST is banking on to resolve the issue outside the courts and re-start the airline? And if it does restart, can it move to CFM?