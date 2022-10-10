English
    Warburg Pincus to acquire majority stake in Vistaar Finance

    The acquisition will provide an exit to Vistaar Finance’s investors WestBridge Capital, Elevar Equity, Omidyar Network India, and Saama Capital

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus said on October 10 it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Vistaar Finance, an NBFC or non-bank finance company that lends MSMEs money in India.

    The acquisition will provide an exit to Vistaar Finance’s investors WestBridge Capital, Elevar Equity, Omidyar Network India, and Saama Capital.

    The transaction is subject to regulatory and certain other approvals.

    Kotak Investment Banking is the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

    Vistaar Finance, founded by Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala, manages assets worth over Rs 2,600 crore and has a presence across 12 states and 205 branches.

    Hegde, executive vice chairman, Vistaar Finance, said, “We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus and leverage the firm’s deep experience of investing in the financial services sector in India.”

    Narendra Ostawal, managing director at Warburg Pincus, said, “We believe micro-enterprises in semi-urban and rural India are underserved by formal sources of credit. Warburg Pincus has a deep history in partnering with exceptional teams, particularly  within financial services.”
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 01:10 pm
