you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to buy on 'udhaar'? Shop at Big Bazaar

The retailer hopes to use the facility to not just extend a convenience factor to its vast customer base but also tap into the data generated by it for business purposes such as marketing or cross-selling.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kishore Biyani’s Future Group has introduced a ‘pay later’ credit facility at its outlets, according to a report in the Business Standard.

This short-term loan facility will be offered through a digital non-banking financial company (NBFC), sources told the daily.

Future Group owns Big Bazaar, fbb, Brand Factory, Easyday among other fashion and FMCG retail outlets.

Customers walking into retail stores run by Future will get a 1-month upfront credit facility offered by the Future Pay app. Customers can do this by just scanning a QR code.

The feature allows the retailer to take on its e-tail rivals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm, which also offer some form of credit facilities. Future did not comment on the rollout.

The BS report said this facility will be rolled out soon in two phases. Phase one will let shoppers benefit from the credit facility. In phase two, Future plans to extend it to small vendors and suppliers in the form of working capital credit.

Digital payments both create a hook for customers and bring in valuable data for the company -- including spending pattern, preferences, age and so on -- Arvind Singhal, chairman of Technopak Advisors told BS.

"Retail businesses know very little about their customers. But we have seen online first-ventures creating successful businesses on the back of data,” said Singhal. "Offline retailers are now playing catch up.”

Future has made it clear it will focus on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, virtual reality and machine learning in a big way to drive growth. To help achieve this, it has set up a unit under Kishore Biyani’s son Vivek to work on the same.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:14 pm

