Walmart to approach I-T Dept to ascertain withholding tax liability on merger with Flipkart

US-based retail giant Walmart will approach the Indian income tax department to ascertain its withholding tax liability post merger with e-commerce major Flipkart.

Walmart will be required to pay withholding tax while making payment to Flipkart's shareholders, a senior income tax department official said on Thursday, adding that Flipkart has already shared share purchase agreement with the tax dept.

Withholding tax, commonly known as retention tax, is tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest or dividends paid to an entity residing outside the country.

In this case, the TDS will be collected by the central government.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra said that Walmart will pay the tax “when the deal will be finalised”.

On Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart, three months after the latter announced the acquisition plan.

"The commission is of the opinion that the proposed combination is not likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and therefore, the same is hereby approved," the CCI said in its order letter.

The competition watchdog said the two parties were not close competitors in the B2B sales nor did they have a combined market share that could raise competition concern.

On May 8, Walmart had announced its plans to acquire 77 percent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion as it made an elephant-footed entry into India’s exploding e-commerce market.

Walmart will now subscribe to the ordinary shares issued by Flipkart for an aggregate purchase price of USD 2 billion in cash.

Flipkart's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Sachin Bansal is expected to exit the firm, selling his 5.5 percent stake. Binny Bansal will be selling about 10 percent of his current holdings, lowering his stake to about 4.5 percent from the current 5.1 percent.

Currently, the Walmart Group is present in India through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Walmart India, which is engaged in wholesale cash-and-carry of goods.