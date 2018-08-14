App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart patents technology that can eavesdrop on customers and workers in their stores

The new technology hasn't been activated in Walmart stores and Walmart is yet to reveal the timeline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week, Walmart secured a US patent for a listening framework for its stores. The patent is likely to attract privacy concerns from both customers and employees. Reports suggest that the framework would catch an assortment of sounds in the store to measure the employees' performance and skill during checkout.

A report in CNET said the framework could be utilised to tap into the customers’ conversations to decide the lengths of checkout lines. The new idea hasn't been activated in Walmart stores and Walmart is yet to reveal the timeline. However, the customers too concerned about being recorded in stores may choose the option to stay away from those spots in the store or simply shop online. Walmart is as of now building up a bunch of new advances for its stores, including shelf-scanning robots.

"The sound sensors can catch the sound of discussions amongst visitors and a representative positioned at the terminal," the patent states, adding, "The framework can process the sound of the discussion to decide if the worker positioned at the terminal is welcoming visitors."

"This patent is a concept that would help us gather metrics and improve the checkout process by listening to sounds produced by the bags, carts and cash registers and not intended for any other use," said the company in a statement.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 06:31 pm

tags #Trending News #Walmart

