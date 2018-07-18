App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart may hire foreign nationals as India CFO, legal counsel

Walmart is looking forward to hiring expats to ensure 100% compliance with US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that prohibits companies listed in the US from indulging in any illegal practices in a foreign country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To comply with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that prohibits companies listed in the US from indulging in any illegal practices in a foreign country, Walmart is looking to hire expats for post of chief financial officer, legal counsel and compliance officer at Flipkart.

In May, the American retail giant had announced that it was acquiring 77 percent stake in India's largest e-commerce company Flipkart for $16 billion. It outweighed US rival Amazon, which was in the race for the Indian firm, to strengthen its position in the online retail business.

Walmart has been attempting to crack India’s retail chain since 2007. According to Economic Times, in a bid to strengthen compliance with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Walmart wants to hire expats as it had earlier faced the heat from the US anti-corruption authorities after it accused of paying bribes to acquire licences in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Walmart is also looking at relocate few of its key employees from its Gurugram and ASDA unit in the UK to Bengaluru where Flipkart is based.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Walmart #World News

