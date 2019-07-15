Walmart commits Rs 1 cr for Chennai flood relief

Retail major Walmart and its philanthropic unit Walmart Foundation have committed Rs 1 crore towards relief efforts for flood victims in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.



"The Walmart Foundation has committed Rs 1 crore to Charities Aid Foundation India (CAF India) for the provision of health and hygiene kits, food baskets, safe drinking water and tarpaulins," Walmart said in a statement.



In addition, many Walmart India associates made immediate in-kind contribution (clothes and other urgent supplies) to the NGO, Goonj, in response to the crisis, it added.



Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said: "We stand by the people of Chennai and neighboring areas of Tamil Nadu who have been affected by the floods.



"In addition to the relief grant of Rs 1 crore by Walmart Foundation, we have pledged our support to the community through voluntary in-kind donations and volunteering activities.