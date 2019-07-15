App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart commits Rs 1 cr for Chennai flood relief

"The Walmart Foundation has committed Rs 1 crore to Charities Aid Foundation India (CAF India) for the provision of health and hygiene kits, food baskets, safe drinking water and tarpaulins," Walmart said in a statement.

Retail major Walmart and its philanthropic unit Walmart Foundation have committed Rs 1 crore towards relief efforts for flood victims in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

"The Walmart Foundation has committed Rs 1 crore to Charities Aid Foundation India (CAF India) for the provision of health and hygiene kits, food baskets, safe drinking water and tarpaulins," Walmart said in a statement.

In addition, many Walmart India associates made immediate in-kind contribution (clothes and other urgent supplies) to the NGO, Goonj, in response to the crisis, it added.

Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said: "We stand by the people of Chennai and neighboring areas of Tamil Nadu who have been affected by the floods.

"In addition to the relief grant of Rs 1 crore by Walmart Foundation, we have pledged our support to the community through voluntary in-kind donations and volunteering activities.

 
 
First Published on Dec 14, 2015 01:18 pm

tags #Business #CAF India #Charities Aid Foundation India #flood victims #Krish Iyer #Walmart #Walmart Foundation

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.