Wall Street braces for an earnings season of mixed signals

Companies that spend trillions of dollars each year and employ millions of people are reporting financial results in the coming weeks that will provide crucial clues on how the U.S. economy might perform in the months ahead. At a time of great confusion, investors are hoping for some clarity.

Interest rates, which raise costs for companies, have increased since the summer, the last time investors heard from corporate leaders. At the same time, consumer spending and employment have held up, so there is a chance that company earnings will be robust, too.

But many investors are fretting that the Federal Reserve’s determination to tame inflation and cool the economy will have caught up with company performance by now, denting sales and profits in the third quarter. That could prompt companies to lay off workers and cut investment in the coming months, which would increase the chances of a recession in the United States. Others on Wall Street see signs that inflation is beginning to fall, which could lower the likelihood of a downturn and protect companies from big financial hits.

The to and fro of competing narratives highlights the uncertainty that many on Wall Street are experiencing. It has been evident in the stock markets as well. A brief rally to start the month gave way to further selling, as optimism, not for the first time this year, gave way to renewed concern over the outlook for the economy.

“Everyone is trying to get their finger on the pulse of what companies are really experiencing, not just for this quarter but also headed into next year,” said Kate Moore, a strategy head at BlackRock.

Many stock analysts are hoping that the Fed raises rates by just enough to bring down inflation without causing a recession. Such a “soft landing,” if it happens, will protect companies’ bottom lines. Optimism that it could is reflected in at least one data point. Analysts expect earnings for companies in the S&P 500 to grow around 7.5% this year and next, according to data from FactSet — an unusually upbeat prediction given that many investors still fear a worsening economic downturn.

“Investors are anticipating tightening monetary policy will cause a recession, whereas the analysts are talking to the companies and getting mostly positive feedback,” said Ed Yardeni, the president of Yardeni Research, a research firm.

Yardeni said the economy was experiencing a period of low growth, not a sharp contraction across the board. This, he added, will lead to weak earnings for some companies but not for others.

“For retailers stuck with unintended inventories, it feels like a recession,” he said. “Meanwhile, you go to the airports, you go to restaurants, you go to hotels, and there’s no recession in any of those industries.”

Yardeni is forecasting that the S&P 500 will be back at its peak by the end of next year. Others are also betting on an improving outlook that will push stock prices higher.

“My view is this quarter won’t be great, for sure, but things will not fall off a cliff,” said Eric Johnston, the head of equity derivatives at Cantor Fitzgerald. “I think it will be in line or better than what people are fearing.”

Part of the reason some analysts are holding out hope for 2023 is that companies have so far not issued their forecasts for next year. That could be because corporate executives do not have a clear picture of what’s going to happen to their businesses next year — and they may not offer many clues this earnings season. One of the few business leaders to speak out is Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who recently predicted that the United States would tip into a recession in the next six to nine months. The International Monetary Fund, in contrast, said Tuesday that it expected the U.S. economy to grow 1%.

Some big companies are already hitting the brakes.

Still, estimates for S&P 500 earnings in 2023 have fallen only 4% this year, according to FactSet.

“The confidence level in those estimates has to be almost nil,” said Mike O’Rourke, the chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “Nobody really knows what the environment’s going to look like in 2023.”

Wall Street’s optimism has already been dashed many times this year.

After companies reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, stocks rallied into August. Investors were betting that inflation was easing and that companies would escape largely unscathed from the Fed’s campaign to bring prices down by raising interest rates.

Then, Fed policymakers made it clear that they were far from finished and that inflation remained too high, a point reinforced by economic data in September that, by the end of the month, had dragged the stock market to new lows. When economic data continues to suggest the economy is running hot — like Friday’s jobs report — the stock market sells off sharply. The S&P 500 has lost nearly one-fourth of its value since its peak in January.

Another reason for Wall Street’s jitters is that companies are slipping into an uncertain phase after roughly two years of record profits. During the pandemic, their sales — buoyed by government stimulus payments — were growing fast enough to outpace increases in costs, which led to fat profit margins.

The worry now is that those margins are shrinking because costs are still rising at many companies — higher interest rates, higher wages and hard-to-fix supply chain problems are to blame — even as sales slow down.

Investors will be particularly focused on the results and on announcements from the large companies whose stocks have helped drive the market to its high.

Because of the way that stocks in the S&P 500 are weighted, a relatively small number of large companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, are responsible for much of the index’s decline.

There is yet another debate on Wall Street: Are most of the dire economic forecasts already reflected in the market?

The more optimistic analysts say stocks are starting to look attractively valued. At Monday’s close, the S&P 500 was trading at 15 times what analysts expect companies in the index to earn next year, a multiple that is not particularly expensive. But if earnings — this quarter and into next year — come in below estimates, the market could fall further. For Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, that’s the more likely outcome.

“I think the path of least resistance is still lower,” Sonders said.

By Peter Eavis and Joe Rennison