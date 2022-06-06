Waiting period for some cars touches 2 years as companies scramble for semiconductors

Will you wait nine months to take delivery of a Maruti Ertiga or two years for a Mahindra XUV700? That’s the kind of delays car buyers in India are facing owing to unprecedented disruption in global supply chains, including an acute shortage of semiconductor chips.

Global supply chains had taken a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic started and the problems have only continued, thanks to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the resurgence of coronavirus cases in China.

“The primary reason (for the delay is) the supply side challenges due to shortages of semiconductors. These challenges are likely to continue for some time,” said Rajesh Menon, director of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM.

The delay in getting delivery of vehicles is mostly in the premium vehicles and compact SUV segment. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), apart from the XUV700, bestsellers such as Hyundai Creta or Venue (new version coming soon), Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Thar and Venue are seeing waiting periods of at least six months.

However, a few models, especially in the hatchback or sedan segment such as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios or Santro, Maruti Suzuki Celerio or WagonR, Tata Tigor, are available in one or two months.

Experts said that the chip shortage is expected to extend into 2023, so there seems to be no immediate relief in sight for car buyers.

OEMs saddled with unmet demand

According to ICRA, lower production levels have led to unusually high waiting periods for many popular vehicles. Even as inventory levels across dealerships have started inching upwards, they continue to remain lower than normal at around 15-20 days, as per ICRA. Typically, dealers hold inventory of 25-30 days.

While the delays in taking delivery of a vehicle is unusually high, customers seem to be willing to wait as the demand for personal mobility in the wake of the pandemic has increased. While the cancellation rate of booked vehicles has inched up from around the 5-6 percent during pre-pandemic times to now 8-9 percent now, according to Vinkesh Gulati, President of FADA, demand remains strong.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuk's bookings and inquiries remain robust. However, with supply-side constraints, it has seen pending bookings pile up and waiting periods going up. As of date, the company has around 325,000 pending bookings.

“The waiting periods for different models are different not only brand-wise but also fuel type-wise. The waiting period for CNG vehicles is generally much higher than non-CNG vehicles. The Ertiga CNG, for example, has almost an eight-month waiting period. On the other hand, (that for) the gasoline version of the S-Presso is a lot less. The supply-side constraint is largely because of semiconductor components rather than assembly capacity constraints,” said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

Likewise, Hyundai Motor India said it is holding more than 120,000 pending customer bookings across its model range. The South Korean carmaker claimed that the average waiting period on Hyundai products is around five to six months and varies across the Creta (eight months), Alcazar (four to five months), Venue (three to four months) and new i20 (four to five months).

At a recent press conference, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) revealed that it has seen unprecedented demand for its SUVs including the Thar and XUV700. The total number of bookings across its SUV range is over 170,000. While some of its brands including the Thar have a waiting period of six to nine months, the XUV700 has a relatively higher waiting period of 18-24 months, depending on the variant.

“We have taken several steps such as building greater fungibility, creating alternative sources for chips and ramping up capacity to mitigate the impact,” said Veejay Nakra, president of M&M’s automotive division.

A Tata Motors spokesperson, too, said the waiting period for some of its models was as high as four months for some variants.

As per ICRA, the production levels of OEMs are expected to remain impacted to an extent by the continuation of the chip supply shortage, with new capacities expected to come on board only in CY2023.

“Leading players across the value chain had already guided production shortfalls for 2022. As a result of the geopolitical uncertainty emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recent lockdowns in China, the supply shortage is now expected to extend well into 2023, with new capacities for chip manufacturers only likely to commence production in 2023," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited​.