Wadia Group denies reports of divesting Britannia stake

A spokesperson of the Wadia Group has junked all reports on plans to sell five percent stake in Britannia Industries to raise Rs 4,000 crore.

There were reports that the Mumbai-based group has been trying to use the increase in share prices to its advantage.

Media reports had claimed that the Wadias are trying to sell their shares through secondary block deals in open markets to infuse the proceeds into GoAir and Bombay Dyeing -- both of which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the company issued an official statement on June 6 denying all such speculative reports.

It read: "There is no truth, no such decision has been taken, nor any mandate given. We do not normally comment on speculation. We are issuing this statement in the interest of good governance to prevent any speculation."

Meanwhile, Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia, has said he is not aware of the development.

Notably, Britannia shares rose by 48 percent since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, which is higher than all other FMCG companies. The company also reported 1.5 percent growth in sales and 26 percent growth in earnings during the March quarter financials.

By the end of March 2020, Britannia’s promoter holding was at 50.6 percent, of which 44.8 percent was held through Associated Biscuits International.

The rest was held through Dowbiggin Enterprises, Bannatyne Enterprises, Valletort Enterprises, Nacupa Enterprises, and Spargo Enterprises.

Besides, Britannia reported sales of Rs 11,444 crore and posted a profit of Rs 1,394 crore in FY 2020.

Experts and analysts have suggested that the company might have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lockdown since people consumed more biscuits during the time they spent in the confines of the four walls of their homes.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

As per a report by the Emkay Global Financial Services, the estimated debt of the Wadia Group stands at around Rs 7,000 crore, although Britannia’s exposure is limited to inter-company deposits worth Rs 450 crore.