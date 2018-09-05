Vu Technologies launches 100-inch television for Rs 20 lakh

Television maker Vu Technologies on September 5 launched a 100-inch television for Rs 20 lakh. Called Vu 100, this is the first 100-inch 4k HDR (high dynamic range) television to be available in the world, according to the company.

Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO, Vu Technologies said the television, which is reportedly the size of 224 iPhones, will be available through their retail stores.

The television can be connected to all existing devices at home including lighting, air-conditioner, among others. This means the audio-enabled remote of the television can be used as a switch for electrical appliances.

The television also has a capability to play 3D graphic games. A built-in Chromecast can be used to view content from Android or iOS devices on the big screen.

A 4k HDR technology offers a clearer picture quality than televisions of a lower dimension. Saraf said consumers will be able to view 2.5 billion colours on their 100-inch television.

The system runs on Android Oreo 8.0 and is equipped with 16GB storage and 2.5GB RAM. The television comes with pre-loaded applications like YouTube, Hotstar that can be operated through voice control. It offers Bluetooth connectivity so that existing devices can be seamlessly connected.

Saraf said, in August 2018, the company sold its ‘one-millionth’ television. She claimed Vu has overtaken Sony as the largest 4K television brand in India. In FY18, the company clocked a revenue of Rs 750 crore, which she said will go up by 60 percent this financial year.

Unlike its other products available online, Saraf told Moneycontrol this will be exclusively available in their retail stores. They are also in talks with dealers to get them on board to sell the television.