App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VOOT aims to reach 100 million active users this fiscal, announces over 30 new originals

VOOT is also segmenting its business into four focused propositions – the existing AVOD model and the upcoming freemium offering, VOOT Kids and VOOT International.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Since its inception in 2016, Voot, Viacom18’s digital video-on-demand streaming service has clocked more than 100 billion minutes of watch time and claims to be second largest AVOD (advertising-based) OTT platform in the country.

According to a Boston Consulting Group report, the share of AVOD last year was 82 percent, while the rest of the 18 percent was from consumer pay SVOD (subscription based platforms), and TVOD (transaction-based platforms).

With 50 million users currently, the platform is aiming to reach the target of 100 million users this fiscal. 

It has announced further scaling of its current content library with a line-up of over 30 VOOT originals across genres and languages. Some of the originals that will be launched shortly include Law and Honour, Naaz, Love All, The Raikar Case, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan - Season 4, Marzi and Asura.

related news

In the next few months, the platform has planned launches of five new programmes.

The OTT (over the top) platform is also segmenting its business into four focused propositions – the existing AVOD model and the upcoming freemium offering, VOOT Kids and VOOT International.

VOOT has also partnered with over 20 new distribution partners across the travel, broadband and mobile ecosystem as well as with OEMs (original equipment manufacturer). The platform has partnered with smart tv manufacturer like CloudWalker,  ShareIt , Act Fibrenet and travel network company OLA, among others.

“India will have an online consumer base of more than 500 million by 2022. Of this, more than 3/4th will be consuming video content. While technological advancements allow us to personalize content consumption, growth for the category will come from our ability to segment our offerings to multiple consumer segments accelerated by the three A’s – accessibility, availability and affordability", said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD.

Celebrating completion of three years, VOOT announced the launch of VOOT Studios - a business performance-oriented content tech solution for advertisers looking to connect with digital audiences with branded shows, sponsorships, interactive formats in addition to other bespoke solutions.

“Brands today realise regular ad spot while important is not sufficient to drive resonance with the consumer. Branded content solutioning is hence the way forward given that it allows for bespoke content curation and subtle communication embedded into the narrative of the show. VOOT Studios will allow brands to bring the world of story-telling , data and tech all together to deliver the brand message  and the ROI effectively for the business,” said Akash Banerji, Head – AVOD Business.

For advertisers, VOOT has another product called MAVARIC to help them identify the right audience and target their messaging beyond simple demographic profiles. It focuses on enhanced insights around online behaviour, purchase behaviour, affinity and interest and more.

Disclosure: Viacom 18 and Moneycontrol are part of Network 18 group
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

China Denies Prez Xi Jinping's Flagship Project CPEC Intensified Pakis ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.