VOOT aims to reach 100 million active users this fiscal, announces over 30 new originals

Since its inception in 2016, Voot, Viacom18’s digital video-on-demand streaming service has clocked more than 100 billion minutes of watch time and claims to be second largest AVOD (advertising-based) OTT platform in the country.

According to a Boston Consulting Group report, the share of AVOD last year was 82 percent, while the rest of the 18 percent was from consumer pay SVOD (subscription based platforms), and TVOD (transaction-based platforms).

With 50 million users currently, the platform is aiming to reach the target of 100 million users this fiscal.

It has announced further scaling of its current content library with a line-up of over 30 VOOT originals across genres and languages. Some of the originals that will be launched shortly include Law and Honour, Naaz, Love All, The Raikar Case, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan - Season 4, Marzi and Asura.

In the next few months, the platform has planned launches of five new programmes.

The OTT (over the top) platform is also segmenting its business into four focused propositions – the existing AVOD model and the upcoming freemium offering, VOOT Kids and VOOT International.

VOOT has also partnered with over 20 new distribution partners across the travel, broadband and mobile ecosystem as well as with OEMs (original equipment manufacturer). The platform has partnered with smart tv manufacturer like CloudWalker, ShareIt , Act Fibrenet and travel network company OLA, among others.

“India will have an online consumer base of more than 500 million by 2022. Of this, more than 3/4th will be consuming video content. While technological advancements allow us to personalize content consumption, growth for the category will come from our ability to segment our offerings to multiple consumer segments accelerated by the three A’s – accessibility, availability and affordability", said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD.

Celebrating completion of three years, VOOT announced the launch of VOOT Studios - a business performance-oriented content tech solution for advertisers looking to connect with digital audiences with branded shows, sponsorships, interactive formats in addition to other bespoke solutions.

“Brands today realise regular ad spot while important is not sufficient to drive resonance with the consumer. Branded content solutioning is hence the way forward given that it allows for bespoke content curation and subtle communication embedded into the narrative of the show. VOOT Studios will allow brands to bring the world of story-telling , data and tech all together to deliver the brand message and the ROI effectively for the business,” said Akash Banerji, Head – AVOD Business.

For advertisers, VOOT has another product called MAVARIC to help them identify the right audience and target their messaging beyond simple demographic profiles. It focuses on enhanced insights around online behaviour, purchase behaviour, affinity and interest and more.