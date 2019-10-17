Volvo Cars selects HCL Technologies for IT services, digital transformation

IT major HCL Technologies on Ocotber 17 said it has been selected by Volvo Cars as one of the suppliers for IT services and its digital transformation programme.

"The engagement is an expansion of a collaboration that began in 2016 and will see HCL support the global premium car company in its ongoing digital transformation initiatives," a statement said.

This large-scale transformation programme includes organisation-wide technology shifts that will help Volvo Cars to capitalise on new opportunities to improve internal business processes and customer experiences, it added.

The collaboration between the two organisations is expanding to include several aspects of digital transformation including product orientation, DevOps and application integration the statement said.

DevOps refers to processes that combine software development and IT operations to shorten the systems development life cycle.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.