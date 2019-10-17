App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars selects HCL Technologies for IT services, digital transformation

The collaboration between the two organisations is expanding to include several aspects of digital transformation including product orientation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter

IT major HCL Technologies on Ocotber 17 said it has been selected by Volvo Cars as one of the suppliers for IT services and its digital transformation programme.

"The engagement is an expansion of a collaboration that began in 2016 and will see HCL support the global premium car company in its ongoing digital transformation initiatives," a statement said.

This large-scale transformation programme includes organisation-wide technology shifts that will help Volvo Cars to capitalise on new opportunities to improve internal business processes and customer experiences, it added.

The collaboration between the two organisations is expanding to include several aspects of digital transformation including product orientation, DevOps and application integration the statement said.

DevOps refers to processes that combine software development and IT operations to shorten the systems development life cycle.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

"As one of its main suppliers, HCL is looking forward to help Volvo Cars to achieve its digital transformation ambitions by leveraging our industry-leading service capabilities and automotive domain expertise," Pankaj Tagra, EVP and Head - Nordic and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) Business at HCL Technologies, said.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Companies #HCL Technologies #India #Volvo Cars

