HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars sales up 11% in Jan-June period

The company had sold 1,044 units during January-June 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars on July 2 reported a 11 per cent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 1,159 units. The company had sold 1,044 units during January-June 2018.

"We are extremely happy with 11 percent growth in sales performance so far especially when the industry is not looking positive," Volvo Cars India MD Charles Frump said in a statement.

The company's brand engagement program continues to play a crucial role in this performance, he added.

"While the short-term market performance looks tough, I am very confident that the automobile growth will bounce back and we would be happy to replicate our sales performance of 2018," he added.

The company had retailed a total of 2,638 units last year, up 30 per cent from 2017.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:07 pm

