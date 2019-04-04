Volvo Car India retail sales up 25% at 2,687 units in FY'19

This growth was largely driven by new product launches, including SUV XC40, the company said in a statement.
Volvo Car India on April 4 reported 25 percent increase in retail sales in 2018-19 at 2,687 units as against 2,157 units in the previous fiscal. This growth was largely driven by new product launches, including SUV XC40, the company said in a statement.
The growth was further fuelled by opening five new showrooms across India in Calicut, Raipur, Kolkata, Indore and South Mumbai, it added.
"We had a strong performance in the last financial year because of greater customer demand for our award winning products and new dealer openings," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said.