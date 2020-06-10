App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas launches ultraviolet light-based solutions for fighting COVID-19 in public spaces

The new products that could be used in public spaces has UV lights that are aimed at eliminating viruses like COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Consumer durables firm Voltas has launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UV) based surface disinfectant solutions for public spaces. This, the company said, will help minimise the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new products include RUKS CoiloTron that aims to ensure near total elimination of mold, fungi, and microbes on cooling coil and drain pan. Another product HandHeld is a portable disinfection unit, designed for rapid sanitation of any surface. Voltas said that these systems are safe for use on any common surface, including food, at the recommended exposure.

Further, there is a UV Cart System that is aimed at delivering high germicidal intensity, which the company said would be adequate to sanitise the area and deactivate the micro-organisms in a short time. This product disinfects walls, ceiling, floor in one movement.

Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas said, “Our UV-powered offerings for duct, air and surface disinfectants compliment the immediate and long-term need for safety in shared spaces like malls, waiting rooms and offices.”

In large and closed spaces, there is a fear of contracting COVID-19 especially by touching various surfaces. Studies showed that the COVID-19 virus remained viable up to one day on cloth and wood, up to two days on glass, four days on stainless steel and plastic, and up to seven days on the outer layer of a medical mask.

However, global research has also shown that the virus is susceptible to heat and disinfection through ultraviolet lights. Voltas has collaborated with Ruks Engineering of Canada to develop and launch RUKS CoiloTron, UV Cart and HandHeld for disinfecting surfaces.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:21 pm

