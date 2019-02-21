App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen boss says US tariffs could cost up to 2.5 billion euros: Report

Analysts at London-based Evercore ISI said tariffs could cost Volkswagen 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) a year, about 13 percent of expected earnings.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The biggest threat to Volkswagen's 2019 profit is potential tariffs from the United States, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told the Financial Times.

"It's becoming tense once again," Diess told the FT. "You know it's a pity because we can't solve it from the car industry [alone]. It's more of a tariffs negotiation between Europe and the United States."

Analysts at London-based Evercore ISI said tariffs could cost Volkswagen 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) a year, about 13 percent of expected earnings.

"In the worst-case situation, that would probably be close to the real figure," Diess said of the Evercore projection.

($1 = 0.8806 euros)
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Volkswagen #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.