Vodafone-Idea's board gets together on September 4 to discuss fundraising proposals post SC's AGR verdict

The board of Vodafone Idea will meet on September 4 to discuss fund raising proposals, as it struggles to keep its business alive in India.

The board will assess capital raising measures such as public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement, by way of issuing equity shares of other instruments.

In a statement to the BSE, Vodafone Idea said the board will "consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any instruments or securities".

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed telecom players a 10-year timeline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The apex court also asked the companies to make an upfront payment of 10 percent of the outstanding amount.

According to an assessment by the Department of Telecommunications, (DoT), Vodafone Idea owed Rs 58,254 crore. The telecom major owes balance AGR-related dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.

On September 1, Vodafone Idea said it would sell its 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Infratel for slightly over Rs 4,000 crore.