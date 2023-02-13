 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vodafone Idea in discussions with lenders to refinance Rs 3,000-4,000 crore loans

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The refinancing will help Vodafone Idea pay dues to tower companies like Indus Towers and network makers such as Ericsson and Nokia, the report said.

Vi has Rs 9,600 crore debt repayment due in September 2023.

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea has started discussions with private and public banks to refinance Rs 3,000-4,000 crore of loans to help it free up cash, The Economic Times reported on February 13, citing bankers in the know of the matter.

The refinancing will help Vodafone Idea pay substantial dues to tower companies like Indus Towers and network makers such as Ericsson and Nokia, the report said.

The distressed telco is in talks with key lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank, for the refinancing plan with easier loan repayment terms.

Vi has Rs 9,600 crore debt repayment due in September 2023.