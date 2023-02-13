Vodafone Idea in discussions with lenders to refinance Rs 3,000-4,000 crore loans

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea has started discussions with private and public banks to refinance Rs 3,000-4,000 crore of loans to help it free up cash, The Economic Times reported on February 13, citing bankers in the know of the matter.

The refinancing will help Vodafone Idea pay substantial dues to tower companies like Indus Towers and network makers such as Ericsson and Nokia, the report said.

The distressed telco is in talks with key lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank, for the refinancing plan with easier loan repayment terms.

Vi has Rs 9,600 crore debt repayment due in September 2023.

The latest development comes days after the company’s board approved the allotment of a 33.44 percent stake worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments. The decision to convert debt to equity came after the company’s promoters promised that they would bring in the necessary funds. Vodafone Idea had a Rs 2.2 lakh crore of debt and a cash balance of Rs 190 crore at the end of September 2022, as per the report. As of September 2022 end, its total dues to banks and other lenders stood at Rs 15,080 crore.

Moneycontrol News