 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vodafone Idea: An underdog waiting to sprint or a failure waiting to unfold?

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The recent conversion of Vi’s debt to equity by the government, the talks of a refinancing plan and the move to seek capital infusion from global promoters did open some gates to a better debt structure, but a lot more needs to be done to improve its growth runway.

Murthy is currently designated as the executive vice president financial controller and taxation head.

February seems to be ringing a happy tune for the beleaguered telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi).

First came the bailout offer from the government last week that showed us that the company is too important to fail. Talks of debt refinancing and news of major stakeholder Aditya Birla Group seeking term loans to push its equity infusion plans might also bode the stock well came next.

Looking beyond the humongous Rs 2.2 lakh crore in debt, these developments might pull the business out of the rut, for now. However, fundamentals need more work to improve.

The government opens a few doors