VMware appoints Raghu Raghuram as CEO

VMware on May 12 appointed Raghu Raghuram as its new chief executive, effective June 1. He is currently the chief operating officer of products and cloud services for VMware.

Following the departure of Pat Gelsinger in January, VMare has been vetting CEO candidates, reported ZDNet.

Apart from Raghuram's appointment, VMare also revealed that its current COO of customer operations Sanjay Poonen would leave VMware after 7 years at the virtualisation company.

The changes in the company's top brass came as VMware and parent company Dell Technologies begin the process of splitting into two independent companies.

"I am thrilled to have Raghu step into the role of CEO at VMware. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity and conviction, playing an instrumental role in the success of VMware," ZDNet quoted VMware chairman and Dell CEO Micheal Dell on Raghuram's appointment.

Meanwhile, the virtualisation firm announced preliminary first-quarter results for fiscal 2022. VMware expects quarter one revenue to be $2.994 billion, which is an increase of 9.5 percent from the corresponding period, with non-GAAP net income of $1.76 per share.