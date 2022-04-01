English
    Vizag Steel reports historic high revenue of Rs 28,000 crore

    The company had reported a sales turnover of Rs 17,956 crore during the fiscal 2020-21.

    CR Sukumar
    April 01, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    State-owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), popularly known as Vizag Steel, has announced achieving a record sale revenue of Rs 28,008 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, translating into a growth of 56 percent over the previous fiscal.

    RINL had reported a sales turnover of Rs 17,956 crore during the fiscal 2020-21.

    The best ever sales performance since inception comes amid more than a year of protests by the public, trade unions, and political parties against the proposed privatisation of Vizag Steel by the union government.

    In a statement on April 1, RINL said it has registered a record production of 5.77 million tons of hot meal, 5.27 million tons of crude steel, and 5.13 million tons of saleable steel, despite several challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to acute global coking coal shortage.

    While RINL had a special emphasis on the production of export-oriented and value-added steel during fiscal 2021-22, it resulted in best ever export sales of Rs 5,607 crore, a growth of 37% over the previous fiscal.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #steel production #Vizag Steel
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 07:39 pm
