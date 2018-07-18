Vistara's 24-hour flash sale: Book flight tickets starting at Rs 1,299

On Wednesday, Vistara announced a 24-hour flash monsoon sale with all-inclusive one-way fares across all its cabin classes. Many airlines like Jet Airways and IndiGo have already announced monsoon discount packages in their efforts to attract more passengers.



As per a tweet by the airline, passengers can save up to 50 per cent if they book their tickets during the sale. In the tweet, the airline said: "Announcing Vistara’s Monsoon Sale! Save up to 50% with fares starting at Rs. 1,299/- all inclusive. Book your tickets today. Hurry, limited seats available."

With a tagline of ‘When it rains, it pours!’, the airline is offering Economy class tickets starting at Rs 1,299, Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 2,499, and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,099. The bookings are open from 00:01 hours on July 18 for 24 hours only. The travel dates necessarily need to be between July 25 and October 11, 2018.

The offer page on the website also provides a list of the indicative fares. The company has clarified that there are no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the fares and the seats are being made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Earlier this month, Jet had announced a discount on domestic and international travel while IndiGo is offering discounted rates for its new flights to Surat.